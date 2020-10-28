Disney World lays off 720 actors, singers because of pandemic

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With many of its live entertainment shows gone dark because of the coronavirus, Walt Disney World is laying off 720 actors and singers.

Actors’ Equity Association is the labor union representing the performers and says only 60 Equity performers are working or returning to work at the Orlando, Florida-based theme park resort.

Wednesday’s layoffs come weeks after The Walt Disney Co. announced it was eliminating 28,000 jobs in its parks division in California and Florida because of restrictions and costs from the pandemic.

