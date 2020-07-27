Disney World delays some resort hotel reopenings as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) – Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the state of Florida, Disney World has delayed the reopening of some of its resort hotels and keeping others closed.

In an update on Disney World’s website, it was announced the Polynesian Village Resort will reopen Oct. 4 and the Art of Animation Resort will reopen on Nov. 1. Both resorts were slated to reopen Aug. 12.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort and BoardWalk Inn, which were supposed to reopen on Aug. 24 and Oct. 1, respectively, are to remain closed until further notice, according to Disney.

Disney reopened many resort hotels last month when the theme park reopened on June 11.

Only half of Disney World’s 30 onsite hotels currently are back open and several in-park restaurants still are closed, according to The Associated Press.

More than 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and nearly 6,000 people have died, according to the latest report from the health department’s website, which is the second-most number recorded in the US, following California.

Union officials estimate the Disney parks are no more than a third full, but that may be more by design to maintain social distancing. Disney World doesn’t release attendance figures, but in pre-pandemic times its four parks and two water parks could host around 150,000 visitors a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

