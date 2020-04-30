Disney World could have more challenging reopening than Disneyland

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —When Disney World and Disneyland get the green light to reopen, it’s possible the Central Florida park will have a tougher time getting back on its feet.

When Disney reopens, analysts say it will face more than just the challenge of providing social distancing and disinfection its guests, the majority of whom fly into visit, will have to be comfortable getting on airplanes.

For six and half weeks, the happiest place on earth has been a ghost town, closed to the guests and tens of thousands of workers furloughed.

As plans for reopening are discussed, one Wall Street veteran says a huge unknown is how willing guests will be to return, specifically to Walt Disney World.

“Roughly 85% of attendance in Orlando is either out of state or out of country, which means usually you have to fly there, and if folks don’t want to fly or they’re nervous about getting on a plane or they’re nervous about catching a virtuous on a plane that is clearly going to affect volumes,” said David Miller, an analyst with Imperial Capital.

Miller believes Disneyland in California may have an easier time recovering because more guests make day trips.

He believes for long-term success, the most important thing Disney needs to offer is an assurance of safety.

One way to achieve that will be limiting attendance which allows for social distancing and sanitizing.

But he said another option would involve identifying potential COVID-19 carriers

Miller said a Disney earnings call scheduled for May 5 is expected to reveal significant information about future plans for the parks.

