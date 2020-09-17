Disney to reopen Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon in March 2021

Roberta Nuckols walks with her sons, Ian, 3, and Evan, 4, to join children of Walt Disney World cast members and from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida in “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson,” at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, June 20, 2019. The event is held simultaneously at swim venues and water parks around the world on June 20 each year. The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association, of Overland Park, Kan., to promote safe swimming and drowning prevention. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has announced they hope to reopen one of their waterparks as early as March 7, 2021, pending government approvals.

The announcement was made on Disney’s website.

Disney in a statement said “We will welcome back Guests and Cast Members to our water parks in a responsible way, with a plan focused on health and well-being. We will provide more details on our phased reopening plan, including a decision on the specific water park that will be reopening first, at a later time. This reopening date may change and if it does, we will let Guests know what to expect in a future update.”

Since guests can’t visit the water parks right now, Disney automatically issued Platinum Plus and Premier Annual Passholders with water park access as a partial refund.

For a full look at refund options Disney has put in place click here.