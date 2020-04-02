Disney to furlough non-union US park employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Walt Disney company will soon furlough non-union park employees in the United States.
According to CNBC, the furlough will begin April 19 as theme parks remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company released a statement on Thursday, saying employees will be paid a total of five additional weeks of compensation.
