Disney to furlough non-union US park employees

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state’s biggest industry so far. Disney officials said in a statement that extra hand sanitizers were being placed throughout its four parks and more than two dozen hotels. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Walt Disney company will soon furlough non-union park employees in the United States.

According to CNBC, the furlough will begin April 19 as theme parks remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company released a statement on Thursday, saying employees will be paid a total of five additional weeks of compensation.

