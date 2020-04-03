Disney suspends annual passholder payments during coronavirus closure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Disney says it will stop collecting payments from annual passholders while both its Walt Disney World and Anaheim theme parks are closed.

The company announced on its travel information page that it had updated its policy during the resort closure. Effective April 5, the park will be suspending monthly payments on annual passes.

Guests on the monthly payment plan who made payments between March 14 and April 14 will get a refund. Payments will resume once the parks reopen. Pass expiration dates will not be extended.

Passholders who have paid in full can choose to extend their pass or get a partial refund. “Information will be provided soon on how to choose this option,” Disney said on its website.

The change in policy comes after a number of passholders complained of still being charged after the parks closed on March 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney also said it will furlough many theme park employees starting April 19.

“Our Annual Passholders are some of our most loyal Guests, and we stand ready to help during this incredibly uncertain time,” the park said on its website.

Disney says guests with questions can contact Annual Passholder Member Service at 714-781-7277.

