Disney suspends all cruises though Jan. 31

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo, the Disney Dream departs Port Canaveral, Fla. Disney Cruise Line announced that after Saturday, March 14, all of their cruises will suspend operations through the end of the month in response to the coronavirus threat. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney Cruise Line will not resume sailings until at least February, the company announced Monday.

Disney said it is continuing to carefully review the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working toward resuming operations.

The CDC allowed a “no-sail” order to expire at the end of October and replaced it with a conditional sail order that requires cruise lines to meet certain protocols before they can resume sailings.

Crew testing and successful “simulated voyages” designed “to replicate real world onboard conditions of cruising will be required for a cruise line to return to sailings with guests.

The CDC on Monday upped its warning on cruise ships, now advising that “all people avoid travel on cruise ships.”

The federal agency now classifies cruise travel as “Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19” and clarifies that this includes river cruises and applies worldwide.

Disney Cruise Line guests who are booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.

Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far. Affected Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

You can see a list of all the impacted sailings here.