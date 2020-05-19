Disney Springs reopening: Here’s what will be open

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World is about to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its Disney Springs entertainment complex later this week.
The following locations will open on May 20:
4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck
Anthropologie
The Art Corner by Artistic Talent Group
Basin
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza
The BOATHOUSE®
Chapel Hats
Chicken Guy!
Columbia Sportswear
Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
Earl of Sandwich®
Edward Beiner Purveyor of Fine Eyewear
Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC
Free People
Frontera Cocina
Happy Hound
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company®
Lucky Brand
Luxury of Time by Diamonds International
Pandora® Jewelry
Paradiso 37 Entertainment
Pelé Soccer
Planet Hollywood
The Polite Pig
Pop Gallery
Ron Jon Surf Shop®
Royally Yours by Arribas Brothers
Sanuk
Savannah Bee Company
Sosa Family Cigars
STK Orlando
Sugarboo & Co.
Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs Marketplace
Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs West Side
T-REX™
UGG®
UNIQLO
UNOde50
Volcom
Vera Bradley
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill
Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar
YeSake Kiosk
ZARA