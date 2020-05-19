Disney Springs reopening: Here’s what will be open

Breaking News
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World is about to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its Disney Springs entertainment complex later this week.

The following locations will open on May 20:

4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck

Anthropologie

The Art Corner by Artistic Talent Group

Basin

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

The BOATHOUSE®

Chapel Hats

Chicken Guy!

Columbia Sportswear

Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers

Earl of Sandwich®

Edward Beiner Purveyor of Fine Eyewear

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

Free People

Frontera Cocina

Happy Hound

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company®

Lucky Brand

Luxury of Time by Diamonds International

Pandora® Jewelry

Paradiso 37 Entertainment

Pelé Soccer

Planet Hollywood

The Polite Pig

Pop Gallery

Ron Jon Surf Shop®

Royally Yours by Arribas Brothers

Sanuk

Savannah Bee Company

Sosa Family Cigars

STK Orlando

Sugarboo & Co.

Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs Marketplace

Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs West Side

T-REX™

UGG®

UNIQLO

UNOde50

Volcom

Vera Bradley

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar

YeSake Kiosk

ZARA

