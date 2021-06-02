Disney Cruise Line to set sail on 2-night COVID test cruise

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will finally set sail later this month.

The company released a statement Tuesday saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved its request to conduct a two night simulation cruise on June 29 on the Disney Dream departing from Port Canaveral.

The federal government is getting ready to let cruises sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination, so cruise lines must prove the effectiveness of their COVID-19 safety protocols on test cruises.

