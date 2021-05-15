TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many of Florida’s theme parks are changing their face mask requirements after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities both indoors or outdoors without a mask. Since then, a number of theme parks have announced changes to their mask policies.

“Based on the recently announced guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, we are modifying our policy regarding face coverings at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. Face coverings will no longer be required for guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island who are fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidance,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island spokeswoman Rebecca Romzek said in a statement.

Vaccinated guests can also go mask-free at SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens’ parent company, SeaWorld Entertainment said Friday.

Other Florida theme parks, such as Disney World and Universal Orlando, also announced changes to their mask policies.

Walt Disney World

Masks are required in all indoor locations for all guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members

Masks are optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation.

For more information, visit the park’s website.

Busch Gardens

The park has not updated the policies on its website, but said in a statement that face coverings are no longer required for guests who are fully vaccinated. Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccine.

Park employees will be required to continue to wear face coverings at this time.

Universal Orlando

Masks are not mandatory while outdoors.

Masks are still required in all indoor locations including shops and restaurants.

Face coverings are required at all attractions—from the moment the line begins until the exit at the end of the ride.

For more information, visit the park’s website.

SeaWorld Orlando

The park has not updated the policies on its website, but said in a statement that face coverings are no longer required for guests who are fully vaccinated. Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccine.

Legoland