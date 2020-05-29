Breaking News
Diocese of St. Petersburg to resume in-person Sunday Mass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, in-person Sunday Mass will resume for Catholic churches in the Diocese of Saint Petersburg.

Restrictions will be in place due to the pandemic, limiting the number of people in church for social distancing. Those attending Mass are asked to follow CDC guidelines and parish procedures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

At Christ The King in Tampa pews are blocked off to promote safe distancing. Parishioners are also being asked to wear a mask, use sanitizer, and avoid sharing materials.

“No handshaking, no holding hands, the collection baskets we’ll have those at the doors at the end of mass so people can put collection in and aren’t passing the baskets around. Obviously the center of our faith as Catholics is to receive the Eucharist, so people can still come forward to receive Holy Communion as they normally do,” said Fr. Len Plazewski, Pastor of Christ The King.

Services will be broadcast virtually for anyone who cannot attend including the elderly and anyone at risk, who are asked not to attend mass in person.

