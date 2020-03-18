Diocese of St. Petersburg suspends public masses in response to coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg has decided to suspend all public masses in response to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Reverend Gregory L. Parkes, the Bishop of St. Petersburg, announced the changes in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“Now that guidance has been given to further limit gatherings, and out of deep pastoral concern for the most vulnerable among us, after prayer and discernment, effective immediately, I have decided to suspend the public celebration of masses in the Diocese of St. Petersburg until it can be determined that it is safe to return to normal schedules and public worship,” he said. “Therefore, the faithful of the Diocese of St. Petersburg and all visitors present in this diocese are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for as long as the suspension of public celebration of the mass is in effect.”

The bishop also directed parishes to postpone confirmations, public penance services, ministry gatherings and other parish and social events. Exceptions will be made if local pastors determine gatherings are essential.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 314 total cases of coronavirus, including 289 Florida residents and 25 non-Florida residents

All bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down for 30 days to help stop spread of virus

Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

“Together with your pastors and priests, I encourage the Catholic Faithful to make prudent decisions about weddings and funerals during this time, and to limit participation to immediate family members, in keeping with the guidance on public gatherings. Baptisms are to be celebrated in cases of emergency only,” he said.

Churches are being asked to stay open for private prayer and devotion.

“Along with our parishes, we will provide other opportunities to remain in spiritual solidarity during this period. Remember that Christ abides with us, and we can always be united in spirit and in prayer,” Reverend Parkes said. “As your Bishop, I wish to thank you for your generous support of our parishes, the Diocese and Catholic Charities. I also ask you to continue your generosity, in light of your personal circumstances, so that our Church is able to continue its ministries and to serve the poor during this time of crisis.”

