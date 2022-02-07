Did your county make list of least vaccinated places in Florida?

Coronavirus

A vial of SARS-CoV2 COVID-19 vaccine in a medical research and development laboratory. Science 3D illustration.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As of the latest weekly COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health, vaccinations are again on the rise after weeks of decline. While vaccinations had increased, the number of newly reported COVID cases in Florida decreased.

In the state’s most recent vaccine data,15,325,335 Florida residents had received some type of vaccination, whether it be a single-dose vaccine like the Johnson & Johnson, a booster, or one of the doses of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine offerings.

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline after a surge due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Still, infectious disease experts are warning about cases of a subvariant they’re calling Stealth Omicron, which is reportedly difficult to detect. Stealth Omicron was first detected in the U.S. in late January, where reports of the subvariant came from 20 states.

The FDOH data shows which counties have had the highest numbers of vaccinations, as of Feb. 3.

According to the data, Miami-Dade County had the highest number and highest percentage of vaccinated residents, with 2,645,073 residents vaccinated for 96% of the county’s population. The least vaccinations in pure number of doses were in Liberty County with 3,137 doses administered. The lowest percentage vaccinated population was in Holmes County, where only 32% of their residents had gotten some form of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state data for vaccinations only covers patients ages 5 and up. The numbers are a little more down the middle in the Tampa Bay area. Of the 10 counties in the region, Sarasota County had the highest reported percentage of vaccinations while Hillsborough County had the highest number of people vaccinated.

Here’s how that looked, county by county, with vaccinations for those 5-years or older.

CountyPeople VaccinatedPercentage Vaccinated
Citrus88,45961%
Hardee12,46248%
Hernando113,69061%
Highlands63,32163%
Hillsborough974,69269%
Manatee267,72869%
Pasco350,73367%
Pinellas653,65469%
Polk447,33066%
Sarasota328,27377%
Florida15,325,33574%
(Source: Florida Dept. of Health, as of 2/03/2022)

While the Tampa Bay area seems to range either just below half of a county vaccinated, as is the case in Hardee County, to nearing 80% like in Sarasota, here are the top 10 most and least vaccinated counties across Florida.

Most vaccinated counties in Florida by people vaccinated:

  1. Miami-Dade County: 2,645,073
  2. Broward County: 1,551,927
  3. Palm Beach County: 1,070,322
  4. Orange County: 1,051,444
  5. Hillsborough County: 974,692
  6. Pinellas County: 653,654
  7. Lee County: 512,784
  8. Polk County: 447,330
  9. Brevard County: 406,486
  10. Pasco County: 350,733

Least vaccinated counties in Florida by people vaccinated:

  1. Liberty County: 3,137
  2. Lafayette County: 3,743
  3. Hamilton County: 5,385
  4. Calhoun County: 5,437
  5. Holmes County: 6,084
  6. Franklin County: 6,315
  7. Dixie County: 6,599
  8. Glades County: 6,979
  9. Gilchrist County: 7,527
  10. Gulf County: 7,583

The number of vaccinations administered from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 was 134,020, versus the 50,214 vaccinations administered from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27.

