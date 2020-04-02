DiCaprio, others launch $12M coronavirus relief food fund

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio will help launch America’s Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus.

The organization said Thursday that the funds will be aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs.

The food fund will work with hunger relief organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

DiCaprio serves as a co-founder of America’s Food Fund with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple and the Ford Foundation are also providing money to help launch the new initiative.

“In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support.”

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands of people and killed more than 47,000 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

“In times of need, a plate of food is both vital nourishment and a message of hope from the community, that we care and we’re here to make sure that tomorrow, things will be better,” said José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Organizers say donations to America’s Food Fund are being accepted and will be used on efforts to get meals to those who need them.

“With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency,” said Powell Jobs.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss