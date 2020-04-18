Diabetics struggling to find crucial product during coronavirus pandemic

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s no doubt, many vital supplies are in short supply during this COVID-19 crisis.

The empty shelves are everywhere when it comes to paper products and sanitizers. Now, another high demand product joins the list of items nearly impossible to find right now.

A Pasco man says the struggle is real when it comes to locating alcohol prep pads.

Steven Adams is a diabetic and tells 8 On Your Side these prep pads are crucial for his insulin injections twice a day. Ask any expert, and they’ll tell you, your skin has got to be thoroughly sanitized before receiving an insulin shot. However, finding these alcohol pads for skin prep has been difficult.

The 69-year-old says he is frustrated and worried. “I have to do this, it’s part of being healthy,” he said.

The New Port Richey retiree says it’s been a big problem for him in recent weeks.

“Checking the glucose, I use one. And, giving the injection in my stomach, I use one. I do it twice a day, so that’s four pads a day, and the box holds 100 pads,” Adams explained.

Everyone it seems, is running low on this high demand product. So, the question remains – how can diabetics keep themselves safe and healthy during this pandemic? Where can they find these alcohol prep pads question

Steven told us, “If anyone can unravel this you guys can. Your batting average, in my opinion, is the best in the business.”

8 On Your Side contacted multiple pharmacies in Pasco County, as well as the health department in order to locate the pads and solutions for the ongoing problem.

Experts urged us to let diabetics know, if they cannot find the alcohol prep pads on the shelves, they must approach the pharmacist since the pads are often kept behind the counter to avoid hoarding.

Pharmacies allow one box per person since the item is scarce. As for Steven, he says that extra step made all the difference. He told us, “Channel 8, you are the best!”

In fact, moments after our interview in Pasco County in front of his home, he was able to locate a box of prep pads at a pharmacy near his home, and he told us when he reached out to the pharmacist, they did have a small supply behind the counter.

8 On Your Side also asked the health department if there’s any possibility alcohol prep pads would be provided to those in need during this pandemic. The health department assured us they would look into it.

To contact the Pasco Health Department with any questions, click here to visit their website.

