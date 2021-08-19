Despite rising COVID-19 cases, travel on the rise at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Florida that is not stopping travelers from flying into the Tampa area.

The amount of people visiting Florida and coming through Tampa International Airport is picking up.

“Before the pandemic, we were seeing 22-23 million passengers a year, and when the pandemic hit we were at our lowest point, down 97 percent. What we’ve seen in the last few months is a steady tick in the passengers to the point where we are only a hair off of our pre-pandemic numbers,” says Tampa International Airport rep Danny Valentine.



Valentine says though more people are traveling here, they are still doing their best to protect people.



“Tampa International is here to serve and we are doing everything possible to make your travel and your experience as safe and as comfortable as possible,” says Valentine.

Efforts such as enforcing mask-wearing, social distancing, and stepping up cleaning of the airport, to keep visitors like Erick Trent from Pennsylvania safe.



“It’s been overall good. I’ve noticed that where I come from masks are more required. I’ve been in the casino and it wasn’t required and that was a little weird for me,” Trent said.

Airport reps say with more foot traffic there’s a need to hire more employees. They are holding a job fair on Aug. 25 with 33 different companies are participating.

For more information visit Tampa International’s website.