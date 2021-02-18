DeSantis holds press conference in Pinellas Park amid vaccine favoritism controversy

PINELLAS PARK , Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be back in Tampa Bay following the state’s controversial decision to open a pop-up vaccine site serving wealthier areas of Manatee County.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management opened a pop-up vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch for older adults living zip codes 34202 and 34211, two of the areas richest neighborhoods.

Seniors who have been waiting to be selected through the county’s vaccine stand-by pool tell 8 On Your Side the new site has them feeling frustrated.

“Three thousand people jumped in front of me who are privileged,” said Manatee County resident Glen Gibellina.

DeSantis has been criticized for giving special vaccine access to residents in Florida’s wealthiest zip codes. State data has showed residents in affluent areas are getting vaccinated at a faster rate than those in low-income neighborhoods.

When asked about the disparities on Wednesday, DeSantis said the state “wanted to find communities that had high levels of seniors living in there, and this [Lakewood Ranch] obviously has a high concentration.”

But the two zip codes being served by the new vaccination site appear to have fewer coronavirus cases compared to other areas, according to a map tracking the virus outbreak in Manatee County.

DeSantis said the vaccines are supplementary to the additional 6,000 doses that are being administered each week in Manatee County, so seniors have those options as well. They can also get vaccinated at Publix.

“If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it,” DeSantis said. “And we’re totally happy to do that. So anyone that is saying that [there is a problem], let us know. If you want us to send it to Sarasota next time, or Charlotte, or Pasco, or wherever, let us know. We’re happy to do it.”

“I’m really said and embarrassed about how this happened,” said Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia, who called the site unfair.

Servia said she reached out to the governor on Wednesday.

“I have citizens contacting me everyday, begging for an appointment for a vaccine,” Servia said.

The governor is holding a news conference at the Mainlands Community Club House in Pinellas Park at 9 a.m. Thursday, but it’s unclear what issues he will be addressing or whether he’ll face questions about the controversial site in Manatee County.

This story is being updated.