DeSantis to hold press conference at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville

Coronavirus

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state’s vaccine distribution efforts on Thursday.

The governor will hold a news conference at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville at 9:30 a.m. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. will be in attendance. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

DeSantis will likely discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

The governor announced last week that the state has been working with the federal government to open the first federally-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

The sites will open March 3 and operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site will also have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate around 500 people per day.

One of the sites will be located at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue in Tampa. FEMA has not yet provided information about where and how people can sign up.

