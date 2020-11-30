LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds first news conference in 3 weeks to address COVID-19

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday is scheduled to address reporters for the first time since November 4.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has not addressed the troubling rise of cases in front of the press. Instead, he’s uploaded pre-recorded videos– the most recent one an update on the state’s vaccine plan.

This has drawn criticism from many, even Florida mayors, who thinks the governor should be doing more to fight the rise of infections in the state.

Monday will mark the first time DeSantis has held a public press conference to specifically address COVID-19 since October. The address will take place at Boggy Creek Elementary School around noon.

The governor’s last appearance in front of reporters was November 4 when he addressed the state’s election results. He even passed on delivering a press briefing before or during Tropical Storm Eta.

Watch the governor’s press conference in the video player above at noon.

