DeSantis addresses reporters after Florida reports record number of daily coronavirus deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The governor is holding a press conference at the Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. The event starts at 12:30 p.m.

The press conference comes after Florida reported 173 new deaths on Thursday, the largest increase in deaths since the outbreak began.

Statewide, there are now 389,868 confirmed cases, and 5,518 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department’s latest report.

DeSantis has questioned the numbers, saying some people who died and tested positive for the virus were counted as a COVID-19 death, citing a report that one motorcycle crash victim was classified as a COVID death.

8 On Your Side is looking into the governor’s assertions.

Despite the surge in cases, DeSantis has continued to emphasize the importance of reopening schools in August.

At a press conference Wednesday, the governor told reporters fear “doesn’t help us combat the virus,” and that the state’s fight against the virus shouldn’t deprive children of tools they need to succeed.

“Here’s the hard truth: Our kids are at the least risk from this virus and much lower risk than they are from seasonal influenza,” DeSantis said. “Our kids also play the smallest role in transmission of the virus.”

