DeSantis speaks from Tampa General Hospital following vaccine arrival

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is at Tampa General Hospital Monday following the delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis will be joined by Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

The number of doses delivered hasn’t been announced, but the hospital says it can safely store over 500,000.

