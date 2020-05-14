Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

DeSantis says announcement about Florida gyms to be made Friday

Coronavirus

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO (WESH) -Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will be making an announcement about gyms in the state of Florida on Friday.

The state agency that regulates gyms has been calling on DeSantis to make a decision about reopening as owners across the state have become increasingly frustrated.

Gyms were not included in phase one of the governor’s plan to reopen Florida.

The reopen Florida task force had suggested having movie theaters and gyms open at 50% capacity in phase one, but the governor decided against that.

After initially keeping barbershops and hair salons closed, the governor announced last week that they would be allowed to open in phase one.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss