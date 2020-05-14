DeSantis says announcement about Florida gyms to be made Friday

ORLANDO (WESH) -Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will be making an announcement about gyms in the state of Florida on Friday.

The state agency that regulates gyms has been calling on DeSantis to make a decision about reopening as owners across the state have become increasingly frustrated.

Gyms were not included in phase one of the governor’s plan to reopen Florida.

The reopen Florida task force had suggested having movie theaters and gyms open at 50% capacity in phase one, but the governor decided against that.

After initially keeping barbershops and hair salons closed, the governor announced last week that they would be allowed to open in phase one.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: