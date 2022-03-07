DeSantis, Ladapo hold roundtable on ‘failures’ in COVID-19 response

Coronavirus
Posted:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo are holding a roundtable on what they consider to be failed responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the governors office blamed “lockdown politicians” and those in the medical field for allegedly ignoring data to push for lockdowns and mask mandates to stop the spread.

DeSantis and Ladapo will be joined by numerous other doctors in their roundtable.

Three of the doctors were part of the Great Barrington Declaration, which drew controversy for suggesting herd immunity as the solution to the pandemic rather than social distancing and lockdown policies.

