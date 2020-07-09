DeSantis: If fast-food restaurants, stores are essential, opening schools in the fall is as well

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. DeSantis on Thursday made the claim that if fast-food restaurants, Walmart, and Home Depot are considered essential, opening schools should also be essential this fall.

The news comes following President Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall.

Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark, and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems.” He also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election,” Trump said, “but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

Gov. DeSantis said as a parent he would not be concerned sending his children to school this fall. He even noted that his three children are not school-age.

“I would not hesitate putting them in, in terms of the risk because fortunately, the risk for kids is extremely low,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, the Florida Education Association says not enough is being done at schools across the state to keep students, staff, and faculty safe.

“We know that students are impacted by this, they carry the coronavirus, they may give it to others and then, of course, the people who work in our schools being in tight, close-quarters what happens if someone gets coronavirus, how are they contact tracing it, what kind of testing is going to happen,” said Andrew Spar with the Florida Education Association.

The Hillsborough County school system says they are working on plans for staff and students to reopen schools safely. The first day back to school in Hillsborough County is Aug. 10.