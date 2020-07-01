DeSantis extends freeze on evictions and foreclosures

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evections due to the coronavirus until Aug. 1.

The governor’s original executive order on the issue was signed on April 2 and was scheduled to end on July 1.

The order states this does not relieve an individual from their obligation to make mortgage or rent payments.

Protesters and fellow lawmakers had called on the governor to extend the moratorium on Tuesday.

