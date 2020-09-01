DeSantis extends deadline for students to earn Bright Futures scholarship

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. DeSantis has extended the Bright Futures scholarship deadline, giving students until Dec. 1 to earn a Bright Futures scholarship.

Students typically must earn certain ACT or SAT scores by June 30 of their senior year to be eligible for Bright Futures, which can cover up to full tuition at state colleges and universities.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic this spring, many testing sessions were canceled, leaving students who were hoping to test again and boost scores with few options,

The extension allows students to attempt to raise their scores in the ACT and SAT and attempt to reach other requirements like volunteer hours.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: