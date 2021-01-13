DeSantis expands Publix vaccine program to more Florida counties

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that Publix stores in more Florida counties will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

DeSantis said Wednesday that stores in Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties will begin taking appointments for vaccine shots this week.

According to Publix, there will be 18 stores offering shots in Volusia County and four in Flagler County.

DeSantis announced the program last week in Ocala. It had originally been scheduled for 22 pharmacies across Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties. The program was expanded to stores in Santa Rosa County, Escambia County and Okaloosa County on Tuesday.

Each store can schedule approximately 120 vaccinations per day, while supplies last.

You can see a list of participating locations here.

