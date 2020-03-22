Department of Defense contractor dies, tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The United States Department of Defense announced the death of a contractor who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The DoD said the contractor was based in Crystal City and worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The worker died Saturday.

“The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital,” the department said in a statement.

The spaces where the patient worked have been cleaned and the person’s co-workers have been teleworking, the department said.

