Dental hygiene students ask Gov. DeSantis to waive clinical exam during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Graduating dental hygienists are currently on the bench ready to get to work, but they can’t until they can get their licenses. The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools and testing sites to close.

“I’m so glad it’s over and I’m ready to start my career,” said Meghan Sodders.

Sodders is ready to be a dental hygienist and was set to graduate May 1 from Hillsborough Community College. She’s studied, taken, and completed all her exams except one; a clinical test with a live patient.

“This exam is holding us up from getting our license and graduating because all the testing sites are closed right now,” said Sodders.

Thousands of dental hygiene students are left waiting. The Florida Board of Dentistry recognized the problem and addressed the issue in April. The board voted to support a one-time waiver of the live patient portion of the exam. The vote was unanimous in favor of the waiver.

Even the American Dental Education Association in a letter said: “The country could face a further shortage of oral health professionals when the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.”

“We have reached out to the governor. We have not received any word that he is getting our information, our concerns,” said Sodders.

8 On Your Side was able to obtain a letter to the governor sent April 9, 2020, by students at HCC. It asks Governor DeSantis to pass an executive order that could get graduates who qualify licensed.

“We are just asking and pleading with you to just waive this one test, this one time,” said Sodders.

Several states including Arizona, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania have already waived this requirement, but will Florida?

8 On Your Side has reached out to the Governor’s office and are waiting to hear back. We’ll update this story as we get more information.

