Dems call on Trump administration to open ACA enrollment in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House says it will not reopen enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.

The decision is sparking backlash from Democrats and health care advocates who say that choice will only make the coronavirus pandemic worse.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) says she is outraged by the decision, saying it leaves millions of Americans to face the COVID-19 pandemic without insurance.

“This is a public health crisis,” Bustos said. “We don’t want anyone sick fearing getting help. It’s just such a shortsighted mandate.”

Joshua Peck, co-founder of the health care advocacy group Get America Covered, says the decision will accelerate the spread of the new coronavirus.

“This is a decision that affects not only the uninsured but affects everyone,” Peck said. “A lack of coverage will delay detection and treatment.”

He says many of the essential workers keeping the country running don’t have coverage.

“There is heavy overlap between them and the people likely to be uninsured,” he said.

The White House says it’s already taken actions to help, like allowing states to expand Medicaid coverage. But President Donald Trump also agreed more steps might be needed.

However, U.S. Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) says people who didn’t enroll last year already showed they didn’t want Obamacare.

“Large numbers have chosen to go that route and they’ve figured out a plan,” he said.

Estes also says congress made coronavirus testing free for all Americans, which will help slow the spread.

Bustos says Democrats will continue to call on Trump to open insurance markets.

“There’s more work to do,” she said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"

a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital"

Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series"

Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread"

Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay"

Warning for boaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warning for boaters"

Hurricane Season Forecast 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Season Forecast 2020"

1,000 additional COIVD-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "1,000 additional COIVD-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium"

Gov. DeSantis on recovery rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis on recovery rates"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

Madison Lowe on Feeding TB food drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Lowe on Feeding TB food drive"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss