Democrat Congress members call on Gov. DeSantis to launch statewide registration system

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Many seniors in Pinellas County and across Tampa Bay are still experiencing issues with registering for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s just been one frustration after another frustration,” said Betsy Markusen, who has tried multiple times to register for the vaccine.

Markusen tells 8 On Your Side the vaccine roll out isn’t working that well.

“I don’t think Florida is up there in the top with doing a great job,” she added.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis argues otherwise. He said the process of getting the vaccine to Florida’s seniors is going well.

“We are the only state in the country that’s done over a million reported vaccinations for seniors and I think the next closest state is hundreds of thousands behind Florida,” said Governor DeSantis.

But today, Democrat congress members Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ted Deutch, and Lois Frankel met via Zoom to talk about the roll-out plan and how the governor needs to do more to make the process better.

They called on Gov. DeSantis to launch a statewide system to make it easier for seniors to sign up for the vaccine.

“We need an accessible system for everyone to schedule an appointment with preregistration. Such a front end system is crucial,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Gov. DeSantis announced on Wednesday that the state does plan to launch a statewide registration system, but there is no word yet on when or how that might happen.