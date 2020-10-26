LIVE NOW /
Delta bans nearly 500 passengers from taking flights for refusing to wear masks

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 500 passengers won’t be flying Delta anytime soon as a result of their alleged refusal to wear face masks during flights, according to an internal memo obtained by NBC News.

The note from CEO Ed Bastian reports that 460 people have been added to the airline’s no-fly list for refusing to comply with its mask requirements.

Delta says its strict policies about masking are part of an effort to promote best public health practices and safety amid the pandemic.

The Georgia-based airline began to require non-vented fabric face coverings during flights in May.

Delta is one of two major US airlines that will block middle seats on planes for the rest of 2020. Alaskan Airlines announced Thursday it extended its policy to block middle seats through January 6, 2021. 

