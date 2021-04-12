Decrease in Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipments expected to impact Florida this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The country is bracing for a slowdown with Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week after 15 million doses of the vaccine had to be tossed out due to an ingredient mix-up.

Only 700,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will go out to states this week, which is a major decrease compared to the 4.9 million doses that were sent out last week.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is expecting to get 37,000 doses this week, compared to the more than 313,000 doses it received last week.

The slowdown comes as the vaccine is facing some backlash after three states – Georgia, Colorado, and North Carolina – paused their Johnson and Johnson vaccinations after people were having adverse reactions to the vaccine.

However, that did not stop hundreds from lining up early in Tampa to get the one-dose vaccine this weekend at a pop-up site.

“I am concerned about it a little but at the same time it’s trial and error but if it’s available you should get it,” said Dametrahl Martin.

8 On Your Side has put together a guide if you’re looking for details on how and where you can get vaccinated in the Tampa Bay area and information on how to schedule an appointment.