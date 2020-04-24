Decision time for high school seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s decision time for high school seniors. The enrollment deadline for most colleges and universities is May 1.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is complicating the decision-making process for a lot of seniors.

According to college admission expert Sara Harberson, for one thing, seniors were not able to go back for their final on-campus visits. They’re having to do it virtually.

“They need to connect with people on campus in the community they’re considering. They need to talk to professors, current students and also connect with other admitted students,” Harberson said.

Another consideration for the class of 2020, what if college students are now physically allowed back on college campuses this fall? Harberson recommends students keep the big picture in mind.

“They’re going to get on that campus. It may not be right away but I want them to be thinking not just about fall semester but beyond because it truly is a four-year college experience and sometimes even a little bit longer.”

