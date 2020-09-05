Daytona State College suspends athletic activities after rise of COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) – Daytona State College has decided to suspend athletic activities immediately because of an unacceptable rise in coronavirus of student-athletes in college housing.

Officials announced the decision was made for the safety of students, coaches, staff, faculty and administration.

The suspension practices, team meetings, study halls, and group and/or individual workouts.

The cross country team will be allowed to continue because they are the only in-season team and none are living in college housing.

Student-athletes who are currently in college housing are in quarantine out of an abundance of caution and will remain isolated.

After those students are cleared, Daytona State College will no longer house students in the apartment complex.

