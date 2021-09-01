Daytona Beach officer dies from COVID-19

Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Daytona Beach police officer has died after contracting COVID-19.

Adam Webb, 37, died with his wife by his side on Thursday, at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we bring this news to the Daytona Beach community,” stated DBPD Police Chief Jakari Young. “Please keep Officer Webb’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Adam was a valued member of our police department and he will be missed by everyone here.”

Officer Webb – a sworn member of DBPD for over eight years – is the first DBPD officer to lose his life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

