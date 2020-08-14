Daytime host finds wacky but useful PPE on the internet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a time of either prosperity or crisis, leave it to humanity to always find a way to address the needs of its consumers.

As shown in the video segment above, Daytime host Danny New experimented with some of the most eccentric, but possibly useful, personal protective equipment (PPE) on the internet.

Note: No stuffed animals were harmed in the making of this video. In fact, they were very well-protected.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: