Daytime host finds wacky but useful PPE on the internet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a time of either prosperity or crisis, leave it to humanity to always find a way to address the needs of its consumers.
As shown in the video segment above, Daytime host Danny New experimented with some of the most eccentric, but possibly useful, personal protective equipment (PPE) on the internet.
Note: No stuffed animals were harmed in the making of this video. In fact, they were very well-protected.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- USF cites racist Twitter bio in firing of police officer
- Tampa man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket
- Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl out of Orlando
- ‘Getting that chemistry’ is focal point for Bucs RB ahead of regular season
- Trial set for woman charged in connection with Vanessa Guillen’s death