Data shows Fourth of July was busy travel day despite pandemic

(CNN) – A new analysis of cell phone data in 10 coronavirus hotspots shows even more people hit the road over the Fourth of July weekend than over Memorial Day, despite warnings from health experts.

The analysis comes from data by “Cuebiq,” a private company that the CDC uses to track general movement in the United States.

Cuebiq focused on the number of visitors to and from 10 metro area hotspots in the United States, including Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Miami, Phoenix and Atlanta.

According to the data, nearly all of these metro areas saw an increase in the number of visitors when compared to either Memorial Day weekend or the two weeks prior.

The sole exception was the Phoenix area, which saw a slightly higher percentage of visitors during Memorial Day weekend.

Orlando saw the largest increase in visitors compared to the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July.

Of the ten hotspots, Atlanta residents were the most likely to travel, including taking trips out of state.

Experts say mobility is one of the risk factors for transmission of COVID-19, but it could be weeks before we see an increase in cases linked to the holiday travel.

