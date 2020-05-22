Dan Levy urges people to think of face masks as ‘the simplest, easiest act of kindness’

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Daniel Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” speaks during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(NBC)—Actor-producer Dan Levy is urging people angry about wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic to start looking at it as an act of kindness.

The “Schitt’s Creek” creator urged people in an Instagram video Wednesday to consider what wearing a mask can do for others. Levy was responding to online videos, in which people expressed anger at being asked to put on masks while in public.

Levy posed the question: If you have the freedom to leave your home, why not wear a mask?

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day,” Levy said. “Not just for yourself, but for other people who might have autoimmune issues. People who, if they were to contract COVID with those issues might have some devastating repercussions.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES: