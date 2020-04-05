Dairy farmers forced to dump milk as coronavirus impacts economy

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A Wisconsin farmer says he had to get rid of 56,000 pounds of milk because no one is buying it. It’s one of the effects the coronavirus is having on the US economy.

Mark Mueller is the owner of Mueller Dairy Farm in Greenleaf. He says the milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows at his dairy farm will rot.

Mueller is worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers, like him, from getting their milk to market.

He also says the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality"

Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss