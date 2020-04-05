Dairy farmers forced to dump milk as coronavirus impacts economy

(CNN) – A Wisconsin farmer says he had to get rid of 56,000 pounds of milk because no one is buying it. It’s one of the effects the coronavirus is having on the US economy.

Mark Mueller is the owner of Mueller Dairy Farm in Greenleaf. He says the milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows at his dairy farm will rot.

Mueller is worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers, like him, from getting their milk to market.

He also says the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product.

