Daily COVID-19 cases on the rise in Hillsborough County, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Health officials are warning residents of a spike in coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County released a statement Thursday saying the area has seen both the average number of COVID-19 cases per day and the percent positivity climb over the past two weeks.

Between March 14 and March 20, Hillsborough health officials identified 2,360 new cases, a 12.5% increase from the previous week when they reported 2,097 new cases. The percent positivity also increased to 7.8%.

Health leaders said the largest increase in cases was in the 25 to 34 age group.

Hospitalizations only ticked up slightly, 0.5% from the week before.

The spike in cases comes as testing rates remain stable statewide and Florida opens vaccine eligibility to more adults.

According to the health department, more than 296,000 people in Hillsborough County have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to get this over with, we want to stay safe and stay protected and still get our shots at the same time,” a local grandmother told 8 On Your Side.

“I’m often asked ‘are we turning the corner?’ My response is more like we are at the corner. Whether or not we are going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

To track the number of coronavirus cases in your county, visit the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.