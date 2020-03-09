D.C. priest tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A priest in the Washington, D.C. area has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to CBS affiliate WUSA, Rev. Timothy Cole attended three services last Sunday at Christ Church Georgetown, which were attended by 550 people. Rev. Cole identified himself in a statement to his congregation.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is recommending anyone who visited the church between Feb. 24 through March 3 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors to Christ Church, Georgetown Episcopal on Feb 24th, and between Feb 28th and Mar 3rd could've been exposed to COVID-19, and DC Health recommends that anyone who visited on those dates isolate themselves at home for 14 days from the last time they visited the church. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 9, 2020

Christ Church Georgetown has suspended all services, meetings and other activities until further notice.

A health statement from Mayor Bowser said DC Health was notified of the confirmed COVID-19 case on March 7.