D.C. priest tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A priest in the Washington, D.C. area has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to CBS affiliate WUSA, Rev. Timothy Cole attended three services last Sunday at Christ Church Georgetown, which were attended by 550 people. Rev. Cole identified himself in a statement to his congregation.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is recommending anyone who visited the church between Feb. 24 through March 3 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Christ Church Georgetown has suspended all services, meetings and other activities until further notice.

A health statement from Mayor Bowser said DC Health was notified of the confirmed COVID-19 case on March 7.

