CVS, Walgreens warn of possible hand sanitizer shortage

(CNN) – Coronavirus fears have sparked a mad dash for cleaning products
Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and face masks, according to CNN.
The demand is so great, CVS worries there will be a shortage.
Bath and Body Works says it is also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
