CVS sent false coronavirus information to staff

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – CVS says it has corrected a notification that sent false information about the coronavirus to its employees.

The pharmacy chain says its chief medical officer sent out an e-mail on Monday suggesting drinking warm water could kill the virus.

But experts say there’s absolutely no evidence to support that.

The false claim had gone viral before that, as part of the so-called “Simple self-check test” that medical experts have dismissed.

A CVS spokesperson did not say how the false info ended up in an internal e-mail.

But the spokesperson says a corrected memo has already been posted on the company’s intranet.