CVS hiring before COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins

TAMPA (WFLA) – CVS Health is broadening its search for health care workers to help vaccinate Americans against coronavirus.

CVS says it is urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians and more from across the United States to join its COVID-19 vaccine support team. An additional Hero Pay will be offered to the pharmacy teams administering the vaccines in long-term care facilities, the company says.

CVS Health CEO Larry J. Merlo recently announced on CBS’s Face the Nation that pharmacists, pharmacy interns and licensed pharmacy interns would be the professionals administering the vaccine once it is available.

CVS says it’s hired about 76,000 full, part-time and temporary workers since March, and has more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites.

The defense department announced in October that CVS and Walgreens will give COVID-19 vaccines to people in long-term care facilities nationwide once a vaccine is available.

If you would like to apply for a position visit CVS’s jobs website.