CVS Health to give 200K employees $250 bonuses

(NBC) – CVS Health plans to pay special bonuses to about 200,000 employees to reward them for their work during the pandemic.
The bonuses of $250 are for both full and part-time workers.
CVS previously paid bonuses ranging from $100 to $500 back in March.
The drugstore chain has played a big role in providing access to COVID-19 testing and will soon start administering vaccines to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the country.
