CVS Health offers home delivery of prescription drugs amid Coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – CVS pharmacy has announced it will waive delivery fees in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS Health made the announcement Monday as the CDC starts encouraging people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible

It’s just one of several steps CVS Health is taking to respond to the outbreak.

CVS owned Aetna insurance will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

