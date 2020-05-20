CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

FILE – This March 25, 2014, file photo shows a CVS store and pharmacy in Philadelphia. According to a Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 report in The Wall Street Journal., the drugstore chain is in talks to buy Aetna, the nation’s third-largest insurer. Analysts say such a deal would create a health colossus that can reach […]

(CNN) – CVS Health says its returning $43 million it received from the government for coronavirus relief.

The company said it did not request the money. It was part of the CARES Act provider relief fund, which gives $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

CVS Health said it hopes its share of the money will go to others in need.

