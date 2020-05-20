Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
CVS Aetna Possible Deal_1522616035960

FILE – This March 25, 2014, file photo shows a CVS store and pharmacy in Philadelphia. According to a Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 report in The Wall Street Journal., the drugstore chain is in talks to buy Aetna, the nation’s third-largest insurer. Analysts say such a deal would create a health colossus that can reach […]

(CNN) – CVS Health says its returning $43 million it received from the government for coronavirus relief.

The company said it did not request the money. It was part of the CARES Act provider relief fund, which gives $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

CVS Health said it hopes its share of the money will go to others in need.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss