(CNN) – CVS Health says its returning $43 million it received from the government for coronavirus relief.
The company said it did not request the money. It was part of the CARES Act provider relief fund, which gives $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
CVS Health said it hopes its share of the money will go to others in need.
LATEST STORIES:
- More parks, boat ramps will reopen in Hillsborough County next week
- Can’t sleep during quarantine? Experts offer tips
- Happy Hump Day! Free drive-thru camel park opens at Hillsborough fairgrounds
- CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds
- Face masks needed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital