CVS expands COVID-19 vaccine locations around Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – CVS stores in the Tampa metro-area will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the chain is expanding it’s vaccinations in Florida.

The Tampa Bay locations include: Bradenton, Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, Haines City, Lakeland Palm Harbor, Plant City, Pinellas Park, Saint Petersburg, Sarasota, Tampa, Venice, and Weeki Wachee.

The CVS Pharmacy chain is vaccinating Florida teachers under age 50, circumventing state orders that continue to limit coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.

School employees of all ages can get a coronavirus vaccination at CVS locations in Florida.

CVS lists the eligibility to receive a vaccination at their stores as follows:

People age 65 and older

Teachers K-12, day care and preschool workers and staff

Health care workers, EMS

Age 16 and over with a signed Determination of Extreme Vulnerability Form

Age 50 and over Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state would be lowering the age for vaccination availability to 60 and older next week.

For more information on how to schedule a vaccination appointment and see which CVS stores will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit CVS’ website.