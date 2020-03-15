Customers react to liquor store closings amid coronavirus pandemic

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CNN) — In areas outside of Philadelphia, state-run liquor stores are set to close until further notice because of the coronavirus.

Starting Tuesday, all fine wine and spirits stores in the area will be closed until further notice.

At the Drexel Hill Wine and Spirits, lines wrapped around aisles as people rushed to stock up.

“They’re closing? The last thing I want to be when the end of the world comes is sober,” one customer said.

